Registering to vote in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is a vote-by-mail state, so all registered voters receive a ballot by mail.

There are three ways to register in the state. It’s easy and secure to register online, by mail with a paper form, or at a county elections office.

Online

To register online, you will need one of the following:

A current Washington state driver’s license or permit

A current Washington state ID card

The last four digits of your Social Security number

Register online up to 8 days before an election to participate in that election.

By mail

Download and print a voter registration form in your preferred language.

Complete and sign the form before sending it to your county elections office.

To vote in an election, county election officials must receive your form no later than 8 days before that election.

In person

Visit any county elections office to complete a voter registration form.

You can register in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day to participate in that election.

You can check your registration at VoteWA.gov. Ballots will be sent to the address listed in your registration.

To register to vote in the State of Washington, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A legal resident of Washington State

At least 18 years old by election day

If you are 16 or 17 years old, you can sign up as a Future Voter and be automatically registered to vote when you turn 18. You may vote in a primary election if you will be 18 by the general election.

If you don’t have a traditional residential address, you can still register to vote. Put the location where you live, such as a shelter, park, motor home, intersection, or other identifiable location you consider your residence, on your registration form. Officials can use that information to register you to vote. You can read more about this at the Washington State Legislature Website.

You may not register if you are:

Disqualified due to a court order

Currently incarcerated for a Federal or out-of-state felony

Currently incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections for a Washington felony conviction

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