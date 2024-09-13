Redmond police warn of street robbery group

REDMOND, Wash. — “These are crimes of opportunity.”

A warning from Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe after a string of street robberies.

One was captured on security video just over two weeks ago in the Woodbridge area.

“The common theme in all of these circumstances is individuals walking alone wearing expensive jewelry,” said Lowe.

The video shows a dark SUV pulling up alongside a woman alone on the sidewalk.

She goes over to talk to the people inside and seconds later, someone in the backseat jumps out and suddenly grabs the woman.

The thief takes some of the victim’s jewelry, then gets back in the SUV that speeds off.

“I think they took her bangles, gold bangles that she was wearing on her wrists and they tried to snatch her necklace as well, but they couldn’t,” said neighbor Ankit Goyal. “She was shook, she was shaken.”

Police are investigating five of these street robberies across the city within the past month.

“We believe the suspects involved in this are associated with a transnational gang. They engage in a conversation, oftentimes asking for directions, sometimes asking them to engage in prayer, other times asking them directly to exchange jewelry,” said Lowe.

Lowe says the thieves may be connected to a Romanian group.

He says they’re using different vehicles, including rentals with stolen plates.

He says no one has been hurt and no weapons have been used.

All the victims have been East Indian women over 50, but Lowe says they’re not considered hate crimes.

“There’s nothing to suggest in any of these circumstances that that is the driving and motivating factor. The driving and motivating factor is individuals walking alone wearing expensive jewelry,” said Lowe.

Police are following up on leads, but have not made any arrests.

