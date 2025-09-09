Redmond launching speed cameras this fall

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Drivers will want to think twice before speeding through Redmond.

This fall, the City of Redmond is launching speed cameras near schools.

Speed surveys showed problems near Redmond High School, Redmond Middle School, and Rose Hill Middle School, according to the city.

In January, 20% of drivers were clocked going over the speed limit by at least 6 mph near Redmond High School and Redmond Middle School. Meanwhile, 50% of drivers were seen speeding by Rose Hill Middle School.

Fines will start at $110 for those caught going 6 to 9 mph over the speed limit of 20 mph. They increase to $220 for drivers speeding 10 to 14 mph over the limit and max out at $290 for those going 15 mph and above the speed limit.

“The goal of the Speed Safety Camera Pilot Program is to promote responsible driving behavior where it matters most and create a safer environment for children, families, and all other road users,” the City of Redmond wrote on its website.

Money from tickets will go toward improving city, Redmond states

Funds from the program will go toward local safety improvements, such as creating safer crosswalks, infrastructure, and enhancing signage, as detailed in the Revised Code of Washington 46.63.220.

In Seattle, advocacy groups pushed back against speed cameras, saying they over-enforce communities of color and low-income residents. They also claimed the programs underinvest in transportation safety.

The City of Redmond noted the vendor operating the cameras was paid a fixed fee, therefore ensuring compensation is not tied to the number of tickets.

