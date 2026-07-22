Redmond giving away free trees for residents to work toward tree canopy cover goal

REDMOND, Wash. — The city of Redmond will be giving away 750 trees in its second annual giveaway event in an effort to help grow the city’s urban forest and reach its tree canopy cover goal.

Those eligible to participate are: residents, groups, schools, faith organizations, nonprofits, HOAs, and small businesses (with fewer than 25 employees) within Redmond city limits.

It’s all part of the city’s goal to reach 40% tree canopy cover by 2050.

During last year’s inaugural tree giveaway, 500 trees were offered and claimed within the first week of applications opening.

This year, the city has increased the number of available trees to 750, but still expects this quantity to be claimed within a week, according to officials.

The application for this year’s giveaway is now open and will close once all trees are claimed.

Learn more and apply here. For questions about the tree giveaway, contact TreeGiveaway@redmond.gov.

A completed application is required before picking up a tree at the tree giveaway event taking place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Redmond Municipal Campus.

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