Red Flag Warning issued in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning in parts of Snohomish County due to hot and dry conditions that contribute to wildfire weather.

As multiple wildfires are burning around the state, a burn ban remains in effect for the North and Central Cascade Mountains, according to the NWS.

During the Red Flag Warning, officials say all fires, including recreational fires, are banned, and all outdoor burn permits are suspended.

For more information on the Red Flag Warning, visit snohomishcountywa.gov

