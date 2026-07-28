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Red Cross facing second blood crisis in Red Cross history

By Jake Renn, KIRO 7 News
Los Donantes Dallas Blood Drive October 10, 2025. Dallas, Texas. Red Cross collections team member Jasmine Jacobo prepares first-time blood donor Brian Bustos arm for his blood donation. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross (Scott Dalton/American red Cross/Scott Dalton/American Red Cross)
By Jake Renn, KIRO 7 News

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Red Cross have announced that they are now dealing with the second blood crisis in Red Cross history.

After announcing an emergency shortage earlier this month, thousands of people have donated, but Red Cross says this summer has been especially difficult.

“The situation is especially dire for type O blood, and overall blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low,” Red Cross wrote in a statement. “Donors are asked to act immediately to help save lives.”

Those interested in donating blood can visit the Red Cross’ website to find a nearby donation center.

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