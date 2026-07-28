Red Cross facing second blood crisis in Red Cross history

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Red Cross have announced that they are now dealing with the second blood crisis in Red Cross history.

After announcing an emergency shortage earlier this month, thousands of people have donated, but Red Cross says this summer has been especially difficult.

“The situation is especially dire for type O blood, and overall blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low,” Red Cross wrote in a statement. “Donors are asked to act immediately to help save lives.”

Those interested in donating blood can visit the Red Cross’ website to find a nearby donation center.

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