Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage in western Washington

In June, the national blood supply fell close to 25% as donations declined. This drop came as hospital demand for blood increased with the start of the summer trauma season.

In fact, hospital needs grew by nearly 3,500 units per week in June, exceeding expectations.

The American Red Cross has declared a nationwide emergency blood shortage, including Western Washington. The growing gap between the blood supply and patient needs is unsustainable.

Blood donors are urgently needed for all blood types. The shortage is particularly severe for O positive and B negative blood types, as well as for AB plasma.

The Red Cross urges people to book a blood donation appointment today to give blood or platelets. The Red Cross’s Blood Donor app can be used to make an appointment, or you can visit the Red Cross’ website or call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.

Blood can’t be stockpiled

Patients rely on transfusions, such as mothers in childbirth, trauma patients, and those with cancer or sickle cell disease, and face serious risk without immediate action. Blood cannot be stockpiled because it has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donations. Someone in the U.S. receives a blood transfusion every two seconds.

“Summer always brings challenges for the blood supply, but patients are still in the hospital, needing blood for critical medical care,” Dr. Courtney Lawrence, the Red Cross division chief medical officer, said. “Without blood available, emergency rooms and maternity wards are paralyzed, and patients with life-threatening conditions or injuries may not get the treatments they need. By donating blood, you help our doctors and nurses save lives. We urge all those who may be eligible to give now to end this shortage.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. Follow him on X and Bluesky. Read more of his stories here.

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