Red Bridge Road fire near Cle Elum now 60% contained

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The 53-acre Red Bridge Road fire east of Cle Elum is now 60 percent contained, according to a release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (SWIIMT).

Officials say the fire started on June 9 and has burned two structures, while its cause has yet to be determined.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has updated the following evacuation levels in the area:

Reduced from Level 3 to Level 2 – BE READY TO LEAVE AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE

All properties from the 3100 to 5500 Red Bridge Road on the north side of the road.

All properties on Wiehl Road, Pine Duff Drive, Loping Lane, Nordic Lane, and Arrowleaf Lane. These properties are in or nearest to the fire footprint.

Reduced from Level 2 to Level 1 – BE READY. BE ALERT

All properties from 5500 Red Bridge Road east to Teanaway Road on the south side of Red Bridge Road to SR-970.

For up-to-date evacuation information, please click here.

All properties from 3100 to 5500 Red Ridge Road on its north side have been reduced from an evacuation level 3 to level 2, according to a release from SWIIMT.

Authorities advise that Red Bridge Road is open to local traffic only.

