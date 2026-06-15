Recycling fire contained in Snohomish

Fire crews responded Sunday morning to a fire at a recycling facility near Bostian Rd. Callers initially reported flames five feet into the air but upon arrival firefighters found recycled constriction materials burning.

Crews used a defensive strategy and sprayed water down on the fire to prevent its spread to other nearly structures. Afterwards, vehicles were used to take apart the pile of chard material in order for crews to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue Department said that there were no injuries and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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