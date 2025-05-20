Recognize this man? Auburn police say he robbed a bank

The Auburn Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

On May 13, just after noon, officers say the man walked into Umpqua Bank on A Street Southeast with a gun.

He proceeded to rob the place and then ran off.

Officers believe the man is in his 70s and has a noticeable hunch in his upper back.

If you recognize him or have any information about his identity, please get in touch with the Auburn Police Department by calling their tip line at (253) 288-7403.

