Recognize him? He’s a person of interest in a Kitsap County death investigation

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest after a man was found dead outside his home this weekend.

They’re looking for 35-year-old Laird Dinsmore in an area between Big Valley Road Northeast and Highway 3.

The department says Dinsmore is wanted for questioning in the case.

On Saturday, a 50-year-old man was found dead outside his home on Big Valley Road Northeast.

Anyone who sees Dinsmore should call 911 right away.

The department says people who live in the area should expect a large presence of law enforcement for the next several hours.

“While there isn’t an indication of a threat to the public at this time, deputies will also be present at Snider Park ahead of a baseball game scheduled for tonight,” the department said online.

