Raw milk sold in Whatcom County recalled for possible E. coli contamination

WHATCOM COUNTY - — A warning for milk drinkers in Whatcom County: Washington State Department of Health announced a voluntary recall for a batch of Jim’s Jersey’s raw milk.

The batch in question is from Old Silvana Creamery in Arlington with a best-buy date of August 23.

Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) found traces of E. coli in the milk during a routine testing, according to the recall.

Health officials are suggesting anyone with a half-gallon or gallon container of the raw milk to not drink it.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported.

Old Silvana Creamery and WSDA are continuing their investigation into the source of the problem.

©2024 Cox Media Group