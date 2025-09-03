Raleigh hits record 51st homer for a catcher but Mariners fall short

Junior Caminero hit his 40th home run and drove in four runs to reach 100 RBIs as the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Caminero, who turned 22 in July, opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning.

He tied the game at 3-all in the sixth with a solo homer off Seattle starter Bryan Woo.

In the seventh, he doubled in two runs against reliever Gabe Speier, pushing Tampa Bay ahead 6-4 and hitting the century mark in RBIs.

The Rays have now won five straight to return to .500 at 69-69.

Caminero became just the fourth player in major league history with 40 or more home runs in his age-21 season or younger, joining Mel Ott, Eddie Mathews and Ronald Acuña Jr.

He also became the first American League player of that age to drive in 100 runs since Alex Rodriguez had 123 for Seattle in 1996.

Seattle mounted a rally in the ninth after Griffin Jax loaded the bases.

With Tampa Bay clinging to a 6-4 lead, Garrett Cleavinger came in and gave up a sacrifice fly to Mitch Garver before retiring Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh.

Raleigh, who had already homered earlier, popped out with two men on base to end the game.

Raleigh hit his 51st home run, extending his own major league record for catchers in a single season.

He and Julio Rodríguez went back-to-back in the fourth inning, and Jorge Polanco added another homer later that frame, all against Rays starter Drew Rasmussen.

Rasmussen had surrendered just three home runs in all of August before giving up three in one inning.

Kevin Kelly (1-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Cleavinger picked up his second save. Speier (2-2) took the loss for Seattle.

Up next, George Kirby (8-6, 3.94 ERA) will try to prevent a sweep when he starts for Seattle on Wednesday night. Adrian Houser (7-4, 2.85) gets the ball for Tampa Bay.

©2025 Cox Media Group