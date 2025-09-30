Raising Cane’s to open 2 new Washington locations in 2026

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The famous chicken-finger chain, Raising Cane’s, plans to open two new Washington locations next year, one in Seattle and one in Lynnwood.

A representative with Raising Cane’s previously revealed Seattle will get its first restaurant location in the University District at 4345 University Way N.E. in early 2026, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Seattle’s anticipated Raising Cane’s location would take over the former American Apparel, a 5,932-square-foot space that has been vacant since 2017.

Raising Cane’s new Lynnwood restaurant

The second location in Lynnwood is planned to open across from Martha Lake Plaza in the summer of 2026. The Lynnwood Raising Cane’s would fill out the former Wells Fargo bank at 1232 164th St. S.W.

The Lynnwood restaurant location would take over a 2,900-square-foot space, with an additional 300 square feet of outdoor dining areas and a covered drive-thru.

Raising Cane’s previously signed a lease in Renton at 250 Rainier Ave. S. in 2023, although the agreement was canceled.

In April, Raising Cane’s had looked into additional Washington locations within Covington and Silverdale. However, the company did not follow through with either location.

Raising Cane’s storied history

Over its nearly 30-year history, Raising Cane’s has grown to more than 800 restaurants across 41 states. Of the hundreds of locations across the U.S., Washington is home to two locations in Spokane and Vancouver.

Founded by 24-year-old Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s got its well-known branding from an unlikely source: his friend’s dog. A Labrador retriever named Raising Cane beat out Graves’ initial name idea, “Sockeye’s,” attributed to his time working as a fisherman in Alaska, which funded his dream venture.

On August 28, 1996, Raising Cane’s was officially opened for business in an old building at the North Gates of Louisiana State University. By the time the restaurant was ready to serve customers on its grand opening, it was already 9 p.m., and Graves took to the streets to wave down customers. The restaurant did so well in its late opening that it stayed open until 3:30 a.m.

The popular chicken restaurant offers a variety of combos, including chicken fingers, Texas toast, French fries, coleslaw, and highly coveted “Cane’s Sauce.”

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

