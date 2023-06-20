Rainier man whose passenger died in crash suspected of DUI after THC found by blood test

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — An 18-year-old Rainier man was arrested last week in a March crash that killed his passenger.

On Mar. 4, at about 5:45 p.m., Thurston County deputies were dispatched to a two-car crash in the 13800 block of Rainier Road Southeast.

One car was driven by an 18-year-old man. A 17-year-old girl who was his passenger died.

Though there was probable cause to arrest the driver, he was not taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it is responsible for the medical costs of those taken into custody, and the jail is not set up to “provide substantial medical care,” so for those reasons, no arrest was made at that time.

Since then, deputies with the TCSO and Washington State Patrol followed up on the case, including processing evidence, reconstructing the crash scene, and reviewing blood analysis from the Washington State Patrol’s Crime Lab.

The analysis showed the Rainier man had 4.7ng/mL (nanograms per milliliter) of THC in his blood. In Washington, if you are under 21, it is illegal to drive with any amount of THC in your blood.

Though alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to witness statements taken at the scene, none was found in his blood.

On Jun. 15, deputies arrested the man for investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and driving under the influence.

In Washington state, if you are 21 or older, it is illegal to drive with 5 ng/mL of THC or more in your blood, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

