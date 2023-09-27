Rain, thunderstorms, wind likely through Wednesday

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Our next storm system is pushing onshore Wednesday morning, with bands of heavy rain, some isolated thunderstorms and areas of increasing wind.

The computer model projections keeping the low to our south were correct. The low is pushing onshore around the Hoquiam area as it moves east/northeast. Rain will increase as the low pushes inland and the wind will as well.

Around Seattle, the wind should be around 15 to 30 mph, and on the gusty to breezy side north of Seattle this morning and Wednesday in general.

It will be strongest in Seattle later Wednesday morning, but again, it will only be breezy to windy. The stronger wind will be at the south Washington Coast around Hoquiam, where gusts will be in the 40 to 45+ mph range.

A fast moving storm system is pushing in at the south Washington coast.

Inland, I do think areas around Tacoma/Olympia south will have breezy to windy weather with gusts mainly in the 30 mph range. However, some 40 to 45 mph gusts are possible especially farther south, say from south Pierce, Thurston, and especially Lewis counties south later Wednesday morning.

This storm wouldn’t be much of an issue if the leaves were already off the trees, but since it’s the first storm of the season, the impact could be higher than normal. Overall, this is NOT a big windstorm with minimal wind impact for most of the area. However, it will be breezy, showers will be heavy at times with some more thunderstorm activity possible.

Wind gusts between now through mid to late morning:

North coast/Strait/Islands: 20 to 35 mph

North Sound, including Everett: 20 to 30 mph

South Sound and south interior, including Tacoma, Olympia and Chehalis: 30 to 40 mph

Central and south coast of Washington: 35 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 50 mph+ on the beaches of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms, but the majority of the showers will taper off. However, I expect a convergence zone in King and Snohomish counties Wednesday afternoon and evening with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday through the weekend, expect more sunshine after morning clouds or fog and rain-free conditions. It will be remaining cool with highs in the low to mid-60s in Seattle but the sunshine will make it feel a little warmer.

Another rain chance could come our way around Tuesday of next week.





