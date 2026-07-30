Rabid bat found near playground at Renton’s Gene Coulon Park

RENTON, Wash. — Health officials are warning the public that a rabid bat was found near a popular park in Renton.

According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, the rabid bat was found on July 28 on the sidewalk at the south end of the park, in the area near the playground, south shelter and park restrooms.

Location of Renton Rabid Bat

Anyone who may have had physical contact with this bat (even if not bitten) could be at risk and should seek medical evaluation immediately or call Public Health at 206-296-4774 to determine whether rabies preventive treatment is necessary.

Rabies is fatal once symptoms begin, according to the health department.

“Rabies is treatable if it’s caught before symptoms begin, so it’s important to identify anyone who has had contact with the bat as soon as possible,” said Jocelyn Mullins, Public Health Veterinarian at Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Contact includes touching a bat, being bitten or scratched, or having any other bare skin touch a bat or its saliva.”

If you see a bat outside, do not touch the bat. If you are concerned that the bat is sick, call animal control at 206-296-7387 (PETS). Find animal control services in your area

Symptoms of rabies, according to the Mayo Clinic

The first symptoms of rabies may be very similar to those of the flu and may last for days.

Later signs and symptoms may include:

Fever

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Agitation

Anxiety

Confusion

Hyperactivity

Difficulty swallowing

Excessive salivation

Fear brought on by attempts to drink fluids because of difficulty swallowing water

Fear brought on by air blown on the face

Hallucinations

Insomnia

Partial paralysis

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