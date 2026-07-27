Quiet summer weather pattern continues in Western Washington

If you’re wondering whether there’s any big weather on the horizon, the answer is... not really.

After Tuesday’s weak weather system slides through, we’re heading back into a fairly typical late July pattern. High pressure gradually rebuilds over the Pacific Northwest, bringing more sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the upper-70s and lower-80s by the end of the week.

That’s right around average for this time of year and well below the kind of prolonged heat we’ve seen at times this summer.

The next chance for any meaningful change doesn’t arrive until the weekend, when another weak system could increase clouds Saturday and bring a few showers Sunday.

Even then, it doesn’t look like a major rainmaker—just enough to remind us we’re still in Western Washington.

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