Quick-thinking 11-year-old girls save 6-year-old from abduction in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The selfless bravery of three 11-year-old girls helped prevent a potential kidnapping in Kent on July 16.

The incident happened at an East Hill apartment complex on Kent Kangley Road, where a man attempted to abduct a young girl.

At about 8:18 p.m., multiple Kent officers responded to an apartment complex following a 911 call reporting a man attempting to take a small girl.

The caller, who saw the man picking up the girl as she screamed, described the suspect.

Officers quickly found the man based on the caller’s details when they arrived.

Officers J. Robinson and Corner found and detained him despite the man’s attempt to walk away.

Witnesses, including the heroic preteen girls, reported that an ice cream truck had entered the apartment complex just before the incident, drawing many children to the parking area.

The girls noticed the man holding the wrist of their 6-year-old neighbor, who appeared frightened and was unable to break free.

The girls began recording the situation on their phones and approached the man, demanding he leave the girl alone.

As the man tried to speed away while holding the child, the girls persisted, confronting him and asking if he knew the girl.

When he claimed he did, the child shook her head, indicating he was lying.

The suspect then put the girl down, and the girls quickly took her back to the safety of her apartment.

The parents later confirmed that the suspect was a stranger.

The 40-year-old Kent resident was arrested for kidnapping and booked into the King County Jail.

The little girl is now safe, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of the three preteens, the accurate description from the 911 caller, and the swift response by Kent Police officers.

The Kent PD Detectives Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 253-856-5808, referring to Kent PD case #24-9823.

