Queen Anne resident injured after fighting off a coyote attacking her dog

SEATTLE — A woman is recovering after being bit trying to rescue a dog from a coyote attack in the Queen Anne Neighborhood of Seattle.

On Friday, The Seattle Police Department answered a call about a woman who was injured fighting off a coyote who was attacking her dog.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the woman saw a coyote with her dog in its mouth.

As the woman tried to fight off the coyote and rescue her dog, she was bitten on one of her arms and her head.

The Fish and Wildlife officers began to search for the coyote but were not successful.

WDFW has information in the event you ever come across a coyote and how to navigate the encounter.

No information is available on the condition of the owner and her dog.

KIRO 7 has reached out to gather more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group