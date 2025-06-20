PWHL Seattle names their first coach with ties to the PNW

SEATTLE — PWHL Seattle has named its first coach for the Seattle expansion team.

Steve O’Rourke will be the team’s coach—he has more than 15 years of coaching experience.

He most recently was the coach of the OHL’s Oshawa Generals. He was an assistant with the Generals for two years before being elevated to head coach for the 2024-25 season.

He’s new to women’s hockey, but very familiar with the Pacific Northwest.

“Being from the West and having played hockey in Washington State, I’ve seen firsthand how much the game has grown in this region,” O’Rourke said in a news release. “The passion and support for hockey here is real, and I’m proud to now be part of it in a new way. To have the opportunity to help shape the Seattle team alongside Meghan Turner and the players is something I don’t take for granted. It’s an exciting challenge, and I’m looking forward to building something special with this group.”

As a player, O’Rourke was a defenseman, selected by the New York Islanders in the 1992 NHL Draft while competing as a member of the WHL’s Tri-City Americans.

PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner said she is looking forward to having him lead the team.

“He brings a great hockey mind, a clear vision for the game, and a strong commitment to developing both our team and our players as individuals,” she said in a news release. “We’re confident in his leadership and excited to start this next chapter with him behind the bench.”

Next up for PWHL Seattle is the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, taking place on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m., where the team will make six picks, including the eighth overall selection.

