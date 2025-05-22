PWHL announces GM for new Seattle team

SEATTLE — Weeks after the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced that it would create a team in Seattle, the unnamed SEA team has named a general manager.

Meghan Turner has been named as the GM for the Seattle PWHL team.

Turner joins the league’s expansion team following two successful seasons as Assistant General Manager of the Boston Fleet, where she played a key role in building the roster and developing a strong organizational culture, according to the PWHL.

“Meghan brings an extraordinary combination of hockey experience, strategic vision, and professionalism to PWHL Seattle,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “During her time in Boston, Meghan distinguished herself as a big-picture thinker who quickly earned the respect of players and staff alike. She’s the ideal person to lead this exciting new chapter in Seattle.”

Turner will lead PWHL Seattle into its inaugural 2025-26 season.

Following the submission of protected player lists from the inaugural six teams, the league’s two expansion teams will be granted a five-day exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players, beginning June 4 at 6 a.m. The 2025 Expansion Draft will take place June 9 at 5:30 p.m.

