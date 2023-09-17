Local

Puyallup police investigate deadly crash between semi and motorcycle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Puyallup police were at the scene of a deadly crash between a semi and a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m.

The Puyallup Police Department said Valley Avenue Northwest would be closed between 7th Street Northwest and Freeman Road for around one hour, but the road ended up being closed for around seven hours for the investigation.

Police have not released any further details.

