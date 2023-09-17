Puyallup police investigate deadly crash between semi and motorcycle

Puyallup police were at the scene of a deadly crash between a semi and a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

Valley AVE NW is CLOSED between 7 ST NW and Freeman Road due to a semi and motorcycle fatality collision from overnight. Incident occurred around 3 AM with significant fire and investigators are still at the scene. Roadway expected to stay closed for approximately another hour. pic.twitter.com/nMSfrA2uco — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) September 17, 2023

The crash happened around 3 a.m.

The Puyallup Police Department said Valley Avenue Northwest would be closed between 7th Street Northwest and Freeman Road for around one hour, but the road ended up being closed for around seven hours for the investigation.

Police have not released any further details.

Valley Ave NW is now OPEN in both directions from the earlier fatality collision. pic.twitter.com/gW8IIFOY80 — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) September 17, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group