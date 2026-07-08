Puyallup man arrested for allegedly threatening neighbors with homemade pipe bomb

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a “homemade explosive device” just after midnight on July 4.

When the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Hazard Device Squad responded to the call, they found a homemade pipe bomb inside the man’s garage during a search.

“The device was determined to be extremely dangerous and was safely transported approximately one block away to a secure location, where Bomb Squad technicians safely detonated it and disposed of it,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 48-year-old homeowner was arrested and is expected to face multiple felony charges and a possible federal charge for the explosive device.

No one was injured.

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