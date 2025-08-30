Puyallup K9 officer and dog escape burning car after head-on crash with fleeing suspect

A convicted felon was arrested in Puyallup after allegedly ramming a police car head-on during a pursuit, causing the vehicle to catch fire, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

The incident began late Friday night when an officer tried to stop a driver suspected of DUI after the vehicle was seen going the wrong way on a one-way street downtown.

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled, police said.

Another officer located the car a short time later, prompting a pursuit through downtown toward the area of River Road and North Meridian.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle near that intersection.

Police said no units were pursuing the suspect at the time of the crash.

The driver then went the wrong way on the bypass and intentionally rammed a marked patrol car head-on.

The car belonged to a K9 officer who was responding with his partner to help in the pursuit.

The impact caused the patrol car to catch fire.

The officer and his police dog were able to escape before flames spread through the vehicle. Other responding officers used multiple fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.

Police said both the officer and his K9 partner were not injured.

Investigators said suspected drugs, firearms, and ammunition were visible inside the suspect’s vehicle, which was seized for a search warrant.

The driver was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and booked into the Pierce County Jail.

His name has not yet been released.

The bypass remained closed for several hours while the Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team conducted an investigation.

In a statement, Puyallup Police said they were grateful the officer and his K9 partner were unharmed, adding, “Our officers are brave and courageous every day in trying to protect the public from harm and we are thankful for their service.”

