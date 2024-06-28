Puyallup father injured after hit by a vehicle while resting in his living room

A Pierce County father was injured after he was hit by a vehicle while he was resting in his living room.

A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a vehicle was traveling through the Glacier Run Apartments parking lot in Puyallup on June 14 at about 2 p.m.

When the driver’s rubber floor mat curled underneath the brake pedal, which prevented them from braking, the driver quickly turned right to avoid crashing into an oncoming vehicle, officials said.

The vehicle drove through the front glass wall of an apartment unit and left a man who was on a couch injured.

A Pierce County man was hit by a car while resting in his living room. Nadia Perez says her husband, the main provider for the family, is currently unable to work due to injuries. What her husband before the crash that possibly saved their 14 m/o son’s life on @KIRO7Seattle at 5. pic.twitter.com/01kE0r3WXr — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) June 27, 2024

“It was just a loud explosion,” said Chris Perez, who was hit by the vehicle. “Until I kind of opened my eyes and shook the glass off my eyes and I was able to open them, I saw, in fact, it was a car in my living room.”

Perez said he had finished working a double shift while resting on his living room couch.

The car crashed through his living room sliding doors and pinned him against a couch and a wall, he said.

Perez suffered cuts on his leg and a fractured back.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Puyallup hit by car in his home

Moments before the crash, Perez said his wife had called to ask him to take their 14-month-old son to a separate room for a nap.

“The first thing he said to me when I asked him if he was okay, he said, ‘I almost didn’t make it to Father’s Day,’” said Nadia Perez, the wife.

Nadia Perez said their son often plays inside his jumper in the living room.

“Just seeing it crushed and kind of thinking, what if he was in it? It’s very heartbreaking and scary because your home is supposed to be a safe place for you and your family and you never think that something like that’s going to happen,” she said.

“That really made me cry because I can’t imagine my life without him and my son,” Perez added.

Chris Perez hasn’t been working since the crash, he said.

While Nadia is grateful that her husband and son are alive, she said she’s concerned for her family’s future since her husband, who’s the main provider for the family, is currently unable to work due to his injuries.

Nadia said she is currently working to help support her family.

“You just kind of feel vulnerable. You have nothing almost at that point. Thankfully, we have each other still. That’s what I’m grateful for,” she told KIRO 7 News.

Pierce County deputies said the driver did not receive a ticket and was not arrested.

Perez said the total estimated damage is around $8,0000.

©2024 Cox Media Group