Puyallup butcher recalls 100+ pounds of beef over possible metal shavings

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup butcher, Blue Max Meats, has recalled several of its beef products out of an abundance of caution due to potential contamination by metal flakes or shavings.

Blue Max Meats recalled more than 102 pounds of its ground beef produced on Monday, July 6, the company announced.

The recall was due to physical contamination by foreign objects, including metal flakes and shavings.

The full recall details include:

Counter 93/7% ground chuck: 33.51 pounds; SKU#200604

Counter 80/20% ground beef: 47.86 pounds; SKU#200605

Tray Pack 80/20% burger patties: 7.91 pounds; SKU#200606

Tray Pack 80/20% bacon cheddar patties: 12.80 pounds; SKU#200607

Each cut of meat has a “packed on date” of July 6, 2026, and a “sell by date” of July 11, 2026.

Blue Max Meats noted the recall only impacts its Puyallup location at 9502 Canyon Road E.

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