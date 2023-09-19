Pursuit of stolen car in Mukilteo ends in crash into pole, arrests

A police pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash into a streetlight pole and several arrests, according to the Mukilteo Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon, Mukilteo officers saw a stolen car near Front Street and Mukilteo Speedway. When officers attempted to pull the car over, the driver fled southbound on the Mukilteo Speedway.

The car was spotted by other officers, with the driver taking off again. The car then crashed into a pole near the intersection of Paine Field Boulevard and 84th Street Southwest.

After running from the scene, the driver - a juvenile male - was arrested. The others were taken into custody.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed as officers investigated the scene.

