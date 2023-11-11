Local

Puget Sound crews work to bring power back after thousands of outages reported

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 5

Snohomish County Storm Damage

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PUD crews around the Puget Sound are working to bring power back after around 28,000 outages were reported Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

The number of Puget Sound Energy outages is down to 6,457 as of 2 p.m.

In Seattle, 32 customers are without power, according to Seattle City Light.

The Washington State Power Outage Tracker shows:

  • There are 4,001 are without power in King County.
  • There are 3,630 without power in Skagit County.
  • There are 2,083 without power in Whatcom County.
  • There are 1,153 without power in Snohomish County.
  • There are 1,026 without power in Spokane County.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read