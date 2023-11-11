Puget Sound crews work to bring power back after thousands of outages reported

PUD crews around the Puget Sound are working to bring power back after around 28,000 outages were reported Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
The number of Puget Sound Energy outages is down to 6,457 as of 2 p.m.
In Seattle, 32 customers are without power, according to Seattle City Light.
The Washington State Power Outage Tracker shows:
- There are 4,001 are without power in King County.
- There are 3,630 without power in Skagit County.
- There are 2,083 without power in Whatcom County.
- There are 1,153 without power in Snohomish County.
- There are 1,026 without power in Spokane County.
