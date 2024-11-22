PUD crews continue working in Snohomish County, replacing poles, power lines

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Utility crews continue their work in Snohomish County replacing poles and power lines.

A job on Newberg Road in Snohomish started Thursday and was expected to last through the night.

“Really important that people are safe and cautious around our crews. We’re working late night, working overnight hours,” said Aron Swaney with Snohomish County PUD.

The district is also urging drivers to watch out for road closure signs because ignoring them puts drivers and crews at risk.

“It’s been a little bit of an issue so we’re really trying to stress for customers if they see a road closed sign pay attention to it,” said Swaney.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to customers.

But in some areas, that could still take days.

“I’d say we’ve got dozens of roads with trees down. We’ve got some that we’re not even really able to access yet, so in some of the more remote areas it’s really bad,” said Swaney.

And there could be more delays and outages, depending on the next storm coming in.

“They’ll really pay attention to the gusts–in that 20 to 30 mph range–they’ll pull crews out if crews feel unsafe for any reason. They have stop-work authority–they’ll pull off and get to a safe spot,” said Swaney.

