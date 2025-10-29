Public Health warns of measles exposure at Renton car dealership, Kent arena

Public Health – Seattle & King County has confirmed a measles case in an adult resident who may have exposed others to the virus at several public locations across Renton, Tukwila, and Kent.

The individual is believed to have contracted measles while on the same flight as another confirmed case announced by Public Health on Oct. 17.

This latest case marks the 12th measles infection among Washington residents in 2025.

Health officials said the patient visited several public sites during the infectious period, including Toyota of Renton, Valley Medical Center, YangGuoFu Malatang Restaurant in Tukwila, and the Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance event at Kent’s ShoWare Center.

“This individual had been vaccinated against measles,” said Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “While it’s possible for someone who’s been vaccinated to get measles, it’s rare. Vaccinated people who get measles are generally less likely to spread it to others and less likely to have severe outcomes. The measles vaccine remains a very effective tool and has been safely used for over 50 years.”

National data show that 92% of measles cases this year have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, with just 4% in people who have received both recommended doses of the MMR vaccine.

Health officials warn that measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a location.

Anyone who was at the following sites during the listed times may have been exposed and should watch for symptoms for the duration indicated:

Date Time Location Watch for Symptoms Until Oct. 22 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Toyota of Renton, 150 SW 7th St., Renton Oct. 29 – Nov. 13 Oct. 23 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Toyota of Renton, 150 SW 7th St., Renton Oct. 30 – Nov. 13 Oct. 24 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Toyota of Renton, 150 SW 7th St., Renton Oct. 31 – Nov. 14 Oct. 25 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. YangGuoFu Malatang, 16860 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila Nov. 1 – Nov. 15 Oct. 26 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ShoWare Center (

Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance

), 625 W James St., Kent Nov. 2 – Nov. 16 Oct. 26–27 8:10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Valley Medical Center Emergency Department entrance and waiting rooms, 400 S 43rd St., Renton Nov. 2 – Nov. 17

Public Health advises most people are already immune due to vaccination, meaning the risk to the general public remains low.

However, those who may have been exposed should:

Verify their vaccination history or prior measles infection.

Contact a healthcare provider immediately if they develop a fever, rash, cough, or red eyes. (Call ahead before visiting to prevent possible exposure to others.)

Limit contact with people who may not have immunity, especially infants, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms of measles usually appear 7 to 21 days after exposure.

In those without immunity, illness could begin between Oct. 29 and Nov. 17.

The virus is contagious for about four days before and after the appearance of a rash.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads through coughing or sneezing.

It can cause fever, rash, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes.

Up to 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will become infected.

Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, diarrhea, or, in rare cases, brain inflammation and death.

Those at highest risk for complications include children under 5, adults over 20, pregnant people, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles and provide long-lasting protection.

More information, including vaccination resources, is available at kingcounty.gov/measles.

