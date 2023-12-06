Public Health looking into salmonella outbreak associated with Seattle church

SEATTLE — King County Public Health is looking into a salmonella outbreak connected to the Hope International Church in Seattle.

Public Health said it interviewed people who got sick after eating homemade dishes served at the church potluck.

So far, seven people from five different households have been reported sick and one person has been hospitalized.

Their ages range from four to 63 years old. They all had one or more symptoms consistent with salmonella poisoning: nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloody stool, and fever.

The potluck was on November 12 and the sicknesses developed from November 12 to November 13.

To report a possible foodborne illness to King County Public Health call 206-296-4774.

