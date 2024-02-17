Local

Protesters block 1st Avenue in Belltown

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Protest

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Protesters are blocking all lanes of 1st Avenue at Pine Street in Belltown.

The participants are moving south. Some can be seen waving Palestinian flags.

It is unclear how long the closure will last.

“Use caution and use alternative routes,” said a spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read