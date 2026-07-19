Dozens gather on Capitol Hill to protest the recent ICE shooting

People rallied against ICE in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday following three immigration enforcement-related deaths nationwide in a little over a week.

Protesters packed the plaza at Seattle Central College, chanting and carrying signs. The gathering is part of more than 70 ICE OUT rallies expected to take place across the country over the weekend.

“We are here today to demand an end to the campaign of harassment and deadly violence that ICE has unleashed on immigrant communities,” Karina Romero, one of the organizers, said.

Protesters gathered following the deaths of three people by ICE in a little over a week. First, a man was shot and killed in Houston. Another was shot and killed in Maine. A third died after being hit by a truck while running from immigration enforcement in Florida.

“It’s only a matter of time before there’s an escalation here in Seattle,” Romero said.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shootings in a post to Truth Social, writing that traffic stops will continue due to decreased crime numbers.

“ICE, be judicious, fair and smart and go back and do your very important job,” Trump wrote, in part. “Keep those crime stat records coming!”

Elizabeth Bobacilla, who attended the rally, told KIRO 7 the shootings made her concerned for the well-being of her parents.

“If it can happen to them, it can happen to anyone. It can happen to us, even though we are American citizens,” Bobacilla said.

Participants told KIRO 7 they were tired of the violence and fear.

“There’s just a lot of injustice going on, especially for Hispanics,” Jose Vargas said. “And a lot of it doesn’t make sense.”

Friday, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal celebrated a decision to allow health inspectors into the Tacoma ICE detention center and pushed for legislation to prevent the separation of families.

The gathering came after the King County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies would not aid immigration enforcement.

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