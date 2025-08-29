Prosecutors: Renton man cut ankle monitor before Bellevue $30,000 watch robbery

King County prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old Renton man with robbery after investigators said he acted as the getaway driver in the theft of a $30,000 luxury watch from a Bellevue jewelry store.

According to court filings, Patrick Maisonet is accused of working with two accomplices during the Nov. 12, 2024, robbery at Porcello Jewelers on Northeast 8th Street.

A male suspect entered the store around 3:30 p.m. posing as a customer and asked to see watches.

While an employee showed him an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, a woman arrived at the door and held it open.

The male grabbed the watch and ran outside with the woman following, prosecutors said.

Both suspects jumped into a black Dodge Charger that was waiting in the parking lot.

Maisonet allegedly sat behind the wheel.

As employees tried to stop the suspects, two had their hands slammed in the car doors and another was nearly run over as the car sped out of the lot.

Prosecutors said traffic cameras later captured the Charger heading toward Interstate 90.

Detectives identified one suspect as a 16-year-old after comparing surveillance images with juvenile detention records.

Police also linked Maisonet to the crime through cellphone records, GPS data from his electronic home-detention monitor, and video evidence.

At the time, Maisonet was awaiting trial for a separate first-degree robbery case and was supposed to remain on electronic monitoring.

Investigators said he removed the ankle device soon after the Bellevue incident, leading to an additional escape charge and a $500,000 warrant.

Court documents note that Maisonet has prior convictions including kidnapping, burglary, assault and robbery.

Prosecutors argued he poses a high risk of reoffending and failing to appear in court.

A judge initially set bail at $750,000.

Prosecutors are requesting the same amount if he seeks release, along with renewed electronic monitoring.

The watch taken in the robbery has not been recovered.

©2025 Cox Media Group