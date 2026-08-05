Private drones continue to hamper firefighting efforts in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The time to take personal video of the devastation in Spokane is after the fire is out and homes stop burning, not during the emergency.

Yet, there have been at least 26 drone incursions into the restricted airspace since Saturday. Every time a drone is in the air, emergency aerial firefighting efforts must stop for safety. You don’t want a midair collision bringing a tanker or helicopter down.

Spokane County needs those tankers and helicopters in the air to save homes and control the fire, not sitting on the ground because some hobbyist wants some cool pictures. Leave the drones on the ground and let the firefighters do their jobs.

“There is a specific zone that they are not allowed to fly drones in, no drones, at all,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels told reporters.

You violate that airspace, and you can face massive fines and even jail time. Nowels said his office has already referred several cases for prosecution.

“We have cases that we have referred to the FAA for $100,000 fines each,” he said.

FAA weighs in on personal drone usage during active wildfires

The FAA released a statement to KIRO Newsradio about illegal drone activity over active fires.

“Flying a drone near a wildfire is dangerous and can cost lives,” the FAA stated. “When drones are flown near wildfires, fire response agencies often have to ground their aircraft to avoid the risk of a midair collision. Delays in airborne response can threaten firefighters on the ground, residents, and property in nearby communities, and may allow wildfires to grow larger.”

The FAA often puts Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) in place during emergencies to protect aircraft involved in response operations. Unless specifically authorized, all other aircraft, including drones, are prohibited from operating within a TFR.

Interfering with firefighting efforts on public lands is a federal crime punishable by up to two years in prison.

The FAA reviews all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigates when appropriate. Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground may also face fines of up to $75,000. In addition, the FAA may suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates.”

To recap, let the firefighters do their work. Your personal aerial footage can wait.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

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