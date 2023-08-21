Price-gouging warning issued to area businesses amid Spokane County fires

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning Spokane-area businesses that his office will be watching for price increases on essential goods and services as two large fires are burning in Spokane County.

A state of emergency was declared by Spokane County and by Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday amid the Grays and Oregon Road fires.

Ferguson wants to ensure that people affected by wildfires are not being taken advantage of by businesses looking to make a profit from their misfortune.

“This includes shelter for Washingtonians who have lost their homes, and water, groceries, and medical supplies,” said Ferguson.

He is also asking residents to be on the lookout for price gouging and to report it to his office, along with a screenshot or photo.

While Washington has no law regarding price gouging, trying to exploit a natural disaster and harming consumers can be dealt with under the Consumer Protection Act.

Violations of Washington’s Consumer Protection Act carry a maximum civil penalty of $7,500 per violation.

