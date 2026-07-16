Pressed Juicery closes its only Seattle location, leaving just 1 store in Washington

Pressed Juicery has closed its only Seattle location, part of a broader restructuring that has seen the company shutter stores across the country.

The juice chain, known for its cold-pressed juices, açaí bowls and refreshers, now has just one Washington location remaining in Kirkland after closing its store in lower Queen Anne.

Pressed told WFAA the closures reflect a significant change in how customers shop, noting that more people are discovering the brand through grocery retailers and delivery services rather than walking into stores.

“Consumer shopping habits evolved significantly over the past several years, with more people discovering Pressed through grocery retailers, digital ordering, and on-demand delivery,” a Pressed spokesperson told the media outlet. “As consumer demand continues to shift toward these channels, we have made the difficult decision to streamline portions of our company-owned retail footprint while maintaining a strategic presence in key markets where our stores continue to play an important role.”

The spokesperson added that Pressed’s focus is “meeting consumers where they shop today while ensuring Pressed remains widely accessible across retail, digital, delivery and our remaining stores.”

Pressed Juicery closes locations across U.S.

WFFA noted two juiceries in North Texas were closing. Meanwhile, PoPville reported Pressed closed both locations in Washington, D.C.

The Sacramento Bee reported in June that Pressed was closing its store at the Sacramento Ice Blocks shopping district this summer. The company did not respond when the media outlet asked why the store was closing.

Pressed Juicery stores are mainly in California, with headquarters in Culver City. The only other states with jucierys are New York, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.

There are three jucieries in New York City, one in Fort Worth, one in Dallas, and one in Houston. There are two in Tempe and one in Scottsdale, along with three in Las Vegas.

Pressed juices are still available in stores like PCC Community Markets and Whole Foods.

MyNorthwest has reached out to Pressed for comment.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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