Prepare for weekend highway closures on I-405 and I-5 Express Lanes

The Washington State Department of Transportation has warned drivers to prepare for a weekend of closures around Western Washington.

Expect overnight lane reductions on southbound I-405 in Bellevue and Renton as crews install drainage crossings, part of the ongoing work to widen the roadway and expand the express toll lanes.

Southbound I-405 will be reduced to a single lane from 112th Avenue Southeast/Lake Washington Boulevard (Exit 9) to North 30th Street (Exit 6) from 11 p.m. Saturday, March 15 to 8 a.m. Sunday, March 16. The Northeast 44th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405 will also be closed during this time.

According to WSDOT, schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app, and by signing up for King County email updates.

In addition, the reversible Interstate 5 express lanes between downtown Seattle and Northgate Way will be closed on Saturday, March 15 until 4 p.m.

The express lanes will close northbound at its normal weeknight closure time at 11 p.m. Friday, March 14, and reopen northbound at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 15. The I-5 mainline in both directions will remain open during this time.

According to WSDOT, the closure is in coordination with the city of Seattle to allow its crews to safely access its right of way from the express lanes. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will also repair safety barriers during this closure.

People can receive real-time roadway information via the WSDOT mobile app or the real-time travel map.

Find more information from the Washington State Department of Transportation on upcoming traffic projects and news at: wsdot.wa.gov/news





