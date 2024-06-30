Power restored to nearly 9,000 customers after early morning Seattle outage

Seattle City Light crews worked through the early Sunday morning hours to restore power to thousands of customers affected by multiple outages.

At 3:05 a.m., about 8,900 customers in the Fremont, Wallingford, Ravenna, and Bryant neighborhoods were powerless.

By 4:29 a.m., power had been restored to the Wallingford, Fremont, and Eastlake areas, reducing the number of affected customers to around 5,100.

By 6:01 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers had their power restored as crews continued to work on the remaining outages.

At 6:38 a.m., it was confirmed that the outages were caused by a vault fire in the University District.

This morning’s outages across the area were the result of a vault fire in the U District affecting multiple feeders. Crews and staff were able to isolate the issue and restore power to more than ~9,000 customers so far. Thank you for your patience as we continue to work. pic.twitter.com/xzZcnd7WBn — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) June 30, 2024





