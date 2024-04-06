Local

Power outage affects customers, traffic lights in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Ballard Power outage map (Seattle City Light)

SEATTLE — Traffic lights are out and homes and businesses are without power for some Seattle City Light customers.

Crews are investigating an outage that began at about noon on Saturday in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. About 2,200 customers were without power, but at 1:11 p.m., the utility said service had been restored to 1,200 of those customers.

Power is estimated to be restored to the remaining 1,000 customers by 7 p.m. or sooner, according to City Light’s outage map.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said all dark signals should be treated as all-way stops.

