Power cut to thousands in West Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Thousands of people are without power in West Seattle.

Seattle City Light said the outage affecting about 4,700 customers began at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The utility said the outage was caused by a downed wire near California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Hudson Street.

Crews are working to restore power, but there is no estimated time for when that will happen.

