Power cut to thousands in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Thousands of people are without power in West Seattle.

Seattle City Light said the outage affecting about 4,700 customers began at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The utility said the outage was caused by a downed wire near California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Hudson Street.

Crews are working to restore power, but there is no estimated time for when that will happen.

You can check the status of the outage at this link.

There is a large power outage in the West Seattle neighborhood. Use caution and treat dark or flashing signals as all ways stop. @SEACityLight pic.twitter.com/hFSjazh4CS — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 23, 2023

Crews are responding to an outage in West Seattle affecting approx. 4,700 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/c00DbLNK85 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) August 23, 2023

