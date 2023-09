An overturned semi-truck sent potatoes spilling onto SR 262 at milepost 17 near the O’Sullivan Dam on Monday.

The semi-truck completely blocked the narrow freeway when it overturned, and although hundreds of potatoes were flung off the side of the road, the larger concern is that the vehicle was leaking fuel.

No one was injured, but as of late Monday morning the roadway was closed while crews work on removing the semi-truck and managing the fuel spill.

©2023 Cox Media Group