Possible human remains found in Port Orchard

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Skeletonized remains were found in an open field. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Police are investigating after possible human remains were found in Port Orchard.

On Sunday, Port Orchard Police officers were called to a field near the intersection of Leader International Drive and Lumsden Road after someone called 911 to report what they discovered.

Police searched the area and found the skeletonized remains. No identification was found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Orchard Police Department by calling 911 or by emailing police@cityofportorchard.us.

