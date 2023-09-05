Possible driver identified in Tacoma hit and run that sent skateboarder to hospital

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department believes it may know the identity of the driver who hit a skateboarder in a hit and run in Tacoma over the weekend.

The skateboarder is a 27-year-old man who was hit from behind on Waller Road just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. The driver who hit him did not stop, and the skateboarder is now on life support. He is not expected to live.

The day after the incident, an elderly woman made an online report with the sheriff’s department, saying that she hit something with her car on the night in question.

Deputies are now investigating that report to see if her car matches the description of the one investigators determined was likely involved in the incident.

