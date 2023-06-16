Port of Seattle reaches tentative agreement with Dock Workers Union

SEATTLE — A tentative agreement has been reached between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association on a new 6-year contract.

According to a statement from both parties, the tentative deal was negotiated with assistance from Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating,” said PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams in a joint statement. “We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports.”

The deal covers all 29 West Coast ports, which includes the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, which have recently been involved in a work slowdown.

Following the joint announcement, President Joe Biden released a statement praising Acting Secretary Su and both parties for their tentative agreement.

“As I have always said,” it reads, “collective bargaining works, and I congratulate both parties at the ports for reaching an agreement. I want to thank Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, who used her deep experience and judgment to keep the parties talking, working with them to reach an agreement after a long and sometimes acrimonious negotiation. Above all, I congratulate the port workers, who have served heroically through the pandemic and the countless challenges it brought and will finally get the pay, benefits, and quality of life they deserve.”

Both sides still have to ratify the agreement, and they agreed not to release details of the settlement.

