Port of Seattle aiming to be the ‘Greenest Port in North America’

SEATTLE — The Port of Seattle is closing in on its efforts to become the “Greenest Port in North America”.

They are doing this by using a “shore power” system, which keeps the ships from using diesel while in port, and instead, plugging into the Seattle City Light grid.

Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins tells us this all began because of the high pollution caused by ships over the past century; they said a change was needed.

Calkins said in the early 2000s, Port of Seattle officials locked in the idea of “shore power” to keep the ships up and running while they are docked.

Essentially, they use a massive plug to connect to the grid instead of idling on diesel.

Now, Seattle is the first port in the world to have a goal of all ships powering up via the city grid by 2027.

He tells us this is not a small task, but a necessary one.

“The shore power system kind of looks like a giant plug-in for an appliance at home, the difference is that plug carries enough power for a small city, a city the size of Edmonds,” Calkins said.

This year, 70% of all Seattle-based ships are already doing their part to stop further damage.

“As a result of that, we are able to significantly reduce the amount of emissions and local pollution harmful to public health,” Calkins said.

The initiative doesn’t stop with cruise ships. Calkins tells us that eventually, cargo ships will be required to plug in while in port as well.

He said Terminal 5 already has that capability, and Terminal 18 is on the list.

