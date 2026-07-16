Port Orchard man arrested in undercover child exploitation and child sex trafficking investigation

A Port Orchard man was arrested on June 25 at a Tacoma hotel following an undercover child exploitation and child sex trafficking investigation.

34-year-old Michael A. Rees faces charges including attempted rape of a child in the second degree, attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

The Washington State Patrol Missing (WSP) and the Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) conducted the investigation, which began in May 2026 when Rees engaged in online communications with undercover MECTF detectives. During these conversations, Rees allegedly expressed a desire to meet with a mother and her juvenile daughter to impregnate the juvenile, offering the mother $1,000 in exchange.

On June 25, 2026, Rees arranged to meet individuals he believed to be the mother and her daughter at a Tacoma hotel to have sex with the child. MECTF detectives and FBI Special Agents then arrested him as he entered the hotel.

“This case demonstrates the troubling necessity for our undercover efforts and highlights some of the most destructive environments we encounter in law enforcement,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste.

Chief Batiste also expressed gratitude to the team and partner agencies involved in the arrest, writing, “I am grateful for the men and women of this unit, along with our partner agencies, whose personal courage, professional expertise and unwavering determination help protect the children of our state in an often-dangerous world.”

Following his arrest, Rees was booked into Pierce County Jail. His bail has been set at $250,000.

Anyone who suspects they have been impacted by Michael Rees or possesses information related to this case is encouraged to contact MECTF at (360) 704-2397 or via email at MECTF@wsp.wa.gov.

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