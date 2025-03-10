Port Angeles fire kills five-year-old, seriously injures one-year-old

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Sunday fire crews responded to a mobile home fire that killed a five-year-old and seriously injured a one-year-old, said the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Crews responded to the motorhome fire off Gasman Road in Port Angeles.

The CCSO says firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire.

A five-year-old was killed and a one-year-old child who was in the motorhome was transported to Olympic Medical Center (OMC) and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center (HMC).

The one-year-old’s condition is currently unknown.

The CCSO says the children were left unattended for an unknown period of time.

Preliminary findings show the fire may have been started by a small refrigerator, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.





