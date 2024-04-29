Pop superstar Billie Eilish to stop in Seattle during world tour

SEATTLE — Pop sensation Billie Eilish is stopping in Seattle during her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” world tour.

The singer will perform twice, on Dec. 5 and 6 at Climate Pledge Arena, following the release of her new album. “Hit Me Hard and Soft” is set to release on May 17.

The news of the album arrived via Instagram, where Eilish shared the album artwork showing the pop singer floating in a body of water after being ejected from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she will not drop singles in advance of the album’s release.

“I wanna give it to you all at once,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I truly could not be more proud of this album.”

Eilish is only 22 years old and has already created waves throughout the music industry.

The singer is a multi-Grammy winner and made history on March 10 with her Academy Award win for “What Was I Made For.” The song was written and performed in the film “Barbie” and was her second Oscar win in the Best Original Song category, making her the youngest multi-time Oscar recipient in history, according to Biography. The first song she won an Academy Award for was the James Bond theme song “No Time to Die” in 2022.

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, helped her write and produce many of her songs, Biography stated, including her two Oscar-winning songs.

Eilish was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year before she was 18 years old, according to Billboard. Recently, Eilish surprised fans at the music festival Coachella earlier this month where she performed with headliner Lana Del Rey, according to Teen Vogue.

Eilish is also known for her stance on climate change and a portion of the proceeds from her tour will go to REVERB to help support organizations address food insecurity and the climate crisis, according to Climate Pledge Arena.

The last time Eilish performed at Climate Pledge was in March of 2022 on her “Happier Than Ever World Tour.”

Pre-sale tickets for “Hit Me Hard and Soft” go on sale April 30, while general public tickets go on sale May 3. To set a reminder, visit Ticketmaster’s website.

Contributing: Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

